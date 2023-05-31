(The Center Square) – Minnesota is the latest of Wisconsin's neighbors to legalize pot. Marijuana supporters in Wisconsin say the state should be next.
Minnesota’s governor on Tuesday signed the law that makes Minnesota the 23rd state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana.
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said there is no reason Wisconsin can’t be the 24th state in the country to legalize pot.
“We cannot keep falling behind. Wisconsinites deserve better,” Agard said on Twitter Tuesday.
Minnesota joins Illinois and Michigan as Wisconsin’s neighbors with fully legal, recreational marijuana.
Agard has pushed to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin for years, and has yet to convince the Republicans who control the legislature to come along.
On Tuesday, she tried to sound an optimistic tone.
“When I first introduced legislation in Wisconsin for full adult, responsible cannabis usage back in 2013, only TWO states had fully legalized it,” she tweeted. “Congratulations, Minnesotans!”
Agard will wrap-up her statewide Grass Routes Tour on June 1st with a stop in Wausau.
She said the idea is to gauge local support for marijuana legalization here in Wisconsin.
Agard has also been very vocal about how much money Wisconsintes have been spending on legal pot outside of the state,
A report from March said Illinois collected $36 million in taxes from Wisocnsin pot buyers.
Agard at the time said that’s money the state simply missed out on.
“It should upset every Wisconsinite that our hard earned tax dollars are going across the border to Illinois,” Agard said at the time. “This is revenue that could be going toward Wisconsin’s public schools, transportation infrastructure, and public safety. Instead, Illinois is reaping the benefits of Republican obstructionism and their prohibitionist stance on marijuana legalization.”
Marijuana advocates in Wisconsin fear the same kind of spending will happen in Minnesota when pot sales begin there.
Minnesota’s legal marijuana sales start August 1st.