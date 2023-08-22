(The Center Square) – A Wisconsin Democratic congresswoman wants more done at the federal level to stop the type of gun violence that left 24 people shot and three dead in Milwaukee over the weekend.
Milwaukee’s Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore blamed gun laws for the weekend shootings.
“Combating the gun violence crisis requires a collective effort, and I remain committed to championing efforts in Congress to invest in what works and to strengthen our gun laws to prevent these deadly weapons from flowing unabated into our communities and ending up in the wrong hands, including initiatives that have bipartisan support but continue to be blocked,” Moore said.
Milwaukee Police say the weekend shooting tally included a shooting that left nine people wounded, a separate shooting that saw four people wounded and a double shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday said that cannot happen again.
“I insist our criminal justice system fully prosecute and punish those responsible for this violence," Johnson said in the statement. "I am directing our Office of Violence Prevention to take every reasonable step to educate, intervene and mediate so that we can reduce the gun violence here."
But Republican State Rep. and former Milwaukee city councilman Bob Donovan said Milwaukee leaders need to do more on their own.
“Two mass shootings over the weekend left a path of death and destruction in Milwaukee. Where is the plan from the city and Mayor Johnson? I cannot believe how public safety in Milwaukee has deteriorated in the last three years. Mayor Johnson owes the citizens a strategy to turn this chaos around. After all, he promised he would when he was elected to the city’s highest office,” Donovan, R-Greenfield, said. “The beleaguered citizens of Milwaukee and the surrounding area deserve that. I am a member of the Assembly who represents a portion of Milwaukee residents and I stand committed to working with Milwaukee to address this chaos.”