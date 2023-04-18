(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said he’s not sure about the proposal from Republican lawmakers that would stop state or local governments from banning cars and trucks simply because they run on gas.
"I don’t think we need a ban, we just need to slowly move into making sure our vehicles are electric," the governor told reporters.
Republicans, led by Rep. Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton, on Tuesday voted on the plan to stop local governments from restricting “the use or sale of motor vehicles based on the energy source used to power the motor vehicle, including use for propulsion or use for powering other functions of the motor vehicle.”
Schutt on Tuesday said the plan protects people and manufacturers.
“It shouldn't be mandated, at any level of government, to tell you you can’t have any type of vehicle or device because of its energy source,” Schutt added.
She has a second piece of legislation that would also ban state or local government bans on gas stoves.
Gov. Evers, who is a supporter of electric cars and the move to green energy, said Wisconsin needs to move in that direction.
"We're heading in that direction,” Evers said. “We will do it on a better pace than just saying ‘Tomorrow we can't have that.’ That's the overall goal, but banning it is not a good policy decision."
Schutt said other states across the country, California and Minnesota most notably, have moved to ban gas-powered vehicles or gas stoves.
She is adamant that Wisconsin cannot follow suit.
“We know currently that if we were to have government mandates, the grid is not ready,” Schutt explained. “I recently met with my energy co-op, and they told me that if everyone in my community switched over to an electric vehicle, we actually couldn’t power them and run our homes.”
Gov. Evers didn’t mention a veto for Schutt’s plans, but it is a possibility.