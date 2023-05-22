(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are now pushing a bill that could mean financial assistance for pharmacy students who commit to working in rural, medically underserved areas across Wisconsin.
Sponsored by Rep. Alex Dallman of Green Lake, the bill would create a rural pharmacy practice grant program through the state's Higher Educational Aids Board (HEAB), opening the door for the agency to provide as much as $90,000 in grants to up to 10 pharmacists each year who work at least three years of their first five years after graduation in "medically underserved areas," as outlined by the secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Commencing this year, students enrolled in a pharmacy program would be eligible to apply to the program prior to becoming a licensed practitioner.
"In touring some of these areas, it became pretty apparent that our pharmacists are very important to our rural and elderly community and those that need medical help," Dallman told Wisconsin Public Radio. "A lot of the time the pharmacist is who is closest to the people, even more than a primary care provider."
Dallman said that in recent times, it’s become more difficult for people in rural areas like Adams and Marquette counties to get adequate health care services, pointing to a 2021 study that concluded of the state’s 837 community pharmacies, fewer than 7%, or just 57 statewide, were in rural areas.
With a population of about 21,000 residents, Adams County is home to just one pharmacy, which public health officer Cody Przybylski notes is not open on weekends.