(The Center Square) – The frontrunner in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is finally addressing accusations that she beat her elderly former husband, and used the n-word in the past by talking about a lawsuit.
Judge Janet Protasiewicz on Wednesday told the editorial board at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she is considering legal action following the stories at Wisconsin Right Now which detail the claims.
"It's an absolute lie, 100%. It smacks of some type of desperation by any media outlet that works to promote that," said in the interview shared by the Journal Sentinel.
When asked about a lawsuit, she said has been “discussing” it with her family members.
Wisconsin Right Now published a series of stories about Protasiewicz and her alleged behaviors toward her ex-husband, all of them based on interviews with her former stepson Michael Madden.
Madden was an adult when Protasiewicz was married to his father, former judge Patrick J. Madden, about 10 years ago.
Madden has a criminal record, and Protasiewicz’s campaign called him a “drug dealing felon.”
Wisconsin Right Now didn’t shy away from Madden’s past in its stories.
The stories quoted Madden as saying Protasiewicz would get drunk and hit his father, who was in his 70s at the time.
Madden also said Protasiewicz used the n-word to describe people involved in cases in the Milwaukee County court system where she was working at the time.
Wednesday’s interview is the first time Protasiewicz has spoken about the claims. The Journal Sentinel said it didn’t publish a story about the claims because it had questions about Madden’s reliability as a source.
Wisconsin Right Now recorded its interviews with Madden, and has made them available online.
Protasiewicz is leading conservative former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in the race for Supreme Court. The race is one of the most watched in the country this spring, and has already become the most expensive in U.S. history.
Voters will make their choice on April 4th.