(The Center Square) – The split among Wisconsin’s members of Congress on the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is exactly what you’d expect it to be.
Republicans from the state are cheering the vote, while Democrats are accusing Republicans of being transphobic.
“Female athletes have been abandoned by those on the Left seeking to allow biological males to compete in women’s divisions,” WOW County Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald said. “This extreme agenda puts hardworking female athletes at a disadvantage and risks denying them of scholarships, awards, and other athletic opportunities despite their hard work.”
Milwaukee Democrat Gwen Moore had a different take.
“As a student, participating in sports can be integral to the school experience and helps build community, friendships, and a sense of belonging. Through sports, students can learn lessons about hard work, discipline, resilience, and teamwork that can benefit participants for the rest of their lives. This bill would deprive trans girls and women of these opportunities,” Moore said And in many communities, school athletics are a centerpiece and source of community pride which this reckless Republican bill would deny to transgender and other students, further isolating and stigmatizing them.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday passed H.R. 734, also known as the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.
The resolution would require athletic departments to follow Title IX rules requiring the recognition of biological sex as determined by a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.
“Does anything in this bill address the severe inequities between men’s and women’s sports? Not one word, In fact, most women’s sporting groups oppose the bill. And it’s not about keeping kids safe. If it was, then we’d be doing something about keeping guns out of schools,” Madison Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan said of the vote.
“Democrats want biological boys to play in girls’ sports. Democrats want biological boys to change in girls’ locker rooms. Republicans will #ProtectOurDaughters by ensuring that ONLY biological women participate in women’s sports,” Northwoods Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany said during a floor speech.
The House vote is as far as the resolution will get. There is almost zero chance that the Democratic-controlled Senate will take up the issue.