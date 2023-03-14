(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol are moving ahead with two likely doomed plans that would track which schools in the state have the most calls to the police.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the idea is simply to let parents know what is going on at their kid’s schools, and then do something about it.
“I don’t how anybody can say providing parents with more information to know whether or not a school is safe is not a worthwhile investment,” Vos told reporters Tuesday afternoon.
Assembly Bill 53 would require schools “to collect statistics on violations of municipal disorderly conduct ordinances and certain crimes, including homicide, sexual assault, burglary, battery, and arson, that occur on school property or on transportation provided by the school.”
Author state Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, said many parents have no idea just how often the police are called to their kid’s school.
“It’s going to allow community members and parents to see [the numbers] on the school report card,” Duchow explained. “They can use that to say ‘This is a school I want to join. Or to look at their school district and say what is going on?”
The other plan, AB 69, would require schools with too many police calls to hire school resource officers or armed guards.
State Rep. Nik Rettinger, R-Mukwanago, said while his plan may mean some changes for schools across the state, the focus is on schools in Milwaukee and Madison.
“If there are 100 incidents … that take place within a five-month period, and 25 of those result in an arrest being made, that would require a school resource officer to be hired at that school by the start of the new year,” Rettinger added.
Both Milwaukee and Madison schools have cut ties with the local police departments, and moved school resource officers out of their school buildings in recent years.
A recent report from the Badger Institute shows a dramatic spike in police calls at Milwaukee Public School since school leaders there canceled their school resource contracts following the death of George Floyd.
There is broad Republican support for the plans and their Senate counterparts. But the proposals face an almost certain veto from Gov. Tony Evers if or when they arrive on his desk.