(The Center Square) – Two Republican lawmakers say the latest pitch for election reforms in Wisconsin has buy-in from both the Grand Old Party and Democrats.
Lawmakers on Thursday suggested new laws that would add security for poll workers, require military ID numbers for all military ballots in the state, stop local election managers from closing more than half of their polls, and would have the state cover the costs of special elections.
“There has been a lot of contention about elections from both sides for the last few years," said Rep. Shea Sortwell, R-Gibson. "To lower the temperature on this debate and offer rational solutions we can all agree on, my colleagues and I are introducing two election reform packages that are not intended to involve partisan politics to ensure that people can partake in fair and secure elections while also upholding accountability.”
Sortwell said the idea is to make Wisconsin’s elections safer and more secure.
Part of that security would come from a new plan that allows adult children to file election complaints on behalf of their parents in nursing homes.
“A caregiver should be able to raise a complaint about an election violation,” said Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha. “Red tape should not stop a caregiver from being able to protect their family member’s vote.”
Allen said the idea came after one of his constituents complained that he could not do anything about a questionable ballot submitted on behalf of their 103-year-old mother. Allen said investigators in Milwaukee County said they couldn’t do anything because the mother lived in a different voting district.
Sortwell said the new raft of reforms is different from the election reforms that were passed last year and vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers because they are not politically-focused.
“The bills we circulated seek to address a variety of election topics, including military absentee ballots, polling location closures, election livestreaming records, and more,” Sortwell said. “The introduction of these bills is just the beginning of the conversation, with both sides working together on election reform this session.”