(The Center Square) – The disagreement over how to update the rules for people in Wisconsin who need a license to work has one Republican state representative claiming that Democrats are ignoring the people.
Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Gibson, on Friday criticized Assembly Democrats for the No vote on a series of plans that would study, and ultimately look to change the rule for professional licensing in the state.
“Unfortunately, the Assembly Democrats would rather play partisan politics with the budget than support bills that would reduce licensing delays, mainly by reducing the workload of DSPS, and get professionals into the workplace to provide vital services at a time where there is a growing need for standard health and mental healthcare,” Sortwell said in a statement.
Sortwell led the Assembly committee that studied professional licensing and the state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services for over a year.
“The committee crafted and passed nine bills, all of which received bipartisan/unanimous support from the committee,” Sortwell added.
On Thursday, Assembly Democrats voted against those pieces of legislation en-masse.
Sortwell said they chose to side with bureaucracy.
“The Democrats continued to beat the same drum that these bills needed improvements. However, not a single amendment was offered by them. As I said on the floor…if you want to work with us to improve bills, you actually need to do some work. Rather than coming to the discussion table, they stayed silent and deferred to the direction of Governor Evers, who has a habit of choosing the bureaucracy over the common Wisconsinites,” Sortwell added.
Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, who has yet to have a chance to vote on Sortwell’s legislation, was the most vocal Democrat on the issue.
He took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the planned licensing reforms.
“One thing I wish more people understood is that when you lower professional standards through "licensing reform," wages go down, and that's not a side effect - its the whole point,” Larson said in a tweet. “If you want wage growth, be very wary of politicians who go after professional licensing.”
Sortwell’s planned reforms would look at the rules at DSPS, with an eye toward both solving the months-long delay that many license professionals face, and an eye toward eliminating some of those rules.
The plans will likely clear the Wisconsin Senate, though it remains to be seen if Gov. Tony Evers will sign them into law.