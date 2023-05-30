(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Wisconsin have a new plan that is making the rounds at the Capitol in Madison.
State Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, and a handful of state representatives are looking for co-sponsors for what they are calling the "Embrace Them Both" plans.
“I will always champion the sanctity of life that begins with the miracle of pregnancy,” Quinn said. “I am proud to offer these bills that clarify support for both the mother and the child. We have put together a series of bills that build upon each other to provide protection and assistance to pregnant women and their children at all stages of life.”
The first plan would clarify Wisconsin’s abortion laws “explicitly stating that a medical procedure designed to prevent the death of a pregnant woman, such as the removal of a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy, is not an abortion.”
The plans also want to expand and extend Wisconsin’s tax credit for children from $700 to $1,000, and to include unborn children.
The lawmakers also want to send pregnancy resource centers $1 million, and create a $5 million fund to help make adoptions more affordable.
“All four of these bills work to protect and uphold children, both born and unborn, and families, both new and existing. Being pro-life is about embracing and affirming life, in all stages at all times, both parent and child,” Rep. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, said.
“Allowing families that are expecting a child to claim the dependent tax exemption will better support families,” Rep. Pat Snyder, R-Schofield, added. “Increasing the exemption demonstrates Wisconsin’s commitment to parents and children and will ensure that Wisconsin remains a great place to raise a family.”
“This pro-life package provides clarity to the definition for terminating a non-viable pregnancy which protects the judgement of a physician, invests needed funds in crisis pregnancy centers, recognizes an unborn child as a distinct human being prior to birth by allowing the child to be claimed as a dependent, and financially supports those who choose adoption. This package promotes all-important, life affirming legislative initiatives. These reasonable bills should move through the legislative process with bipartisan support and be signed by the Governor,” Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, added.
The legislation is now out for co-sponsorship, and will remain out until June 16th. After that, the lawmakers hope to get a hearing and eventually a vote.