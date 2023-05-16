(The Center Square) – There is a new warning about a possible downturn in Wisconsin’s economy.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Monday released a new report that shows tax revenue for the state is lower than expected.
“Based upon our review of the collections data and the new economic forecast, we believe that tax collections will be lower than the January 25 report by $365.2 million in 2022-23, $148.0 million in 2023-24, and $241.9 million in 2024-25. The three-year reduction is $755.1 million, or -1.16%,” LFB said in a memo to lawmakers.
That means Wisconsin lawmakers will have nearly $400 million less to work with in the still-being-written 2023-2025 state budget.
The men who will write that budget, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, on Monday said the LFB report is a reminder not to waste Wisconsin’s record $7 billion budget surplus.
“The LFB’s re-estimate confirms that the legislature is on the right track as we craft a cautious budget that funds our priorities, addresses our obligations and prepares for the future,” the two said in a joint statement. “The re-estimates reflect the current economic environment we are in and the reality we face over the next three years. In response to this reality, we will continue to craft a responsible budget that is made for Wisconsin.”
Marklein, Born, and the rest of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee have started the process of crafting a new state budget that's due to the governor by the end of next month.
The LFB report, however, did have some positive news.
“Although general fund tax collections are estimated to be $365.2 million below the previous projection, that amount is offset by anticipated expenditure reductions of $141.7 million above those of our January report. The $141.7 million consists of a reduction in debt service payments ($8.5 million), a lapse from the appropriation of the State Public Defender ($9.7 million), and an increased lapse of $123.5 million in the GPR appropriation for the Medical Assistance (MA) program,” LFB said in its report to the legislature.
The Joint Finance Committee has two meetings scheduled this week. The first, on Tuesday, will focus on the budget for Wisconsin’s court system, while the other will look at the budgets for the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources.