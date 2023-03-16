(The Center Square) – The head of the Wisconsin Senate’s natural resources committee says lawmakers could find $100 million for PFAS testing in the new state budget, but he wants to make sure it’s spent wisely.
Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, focused on Gov. Evers’ clean water plans during Thursday’s confirmation hearing with Department of Natural Resources secretary-designee Adam Payne.
Cowles is very concerned about the growing number of communities across the state that are finding PFAS, or so-called "forever chemicals," in their water.
He pressed Payne for details on just what $100 million for PFAS would get Wisconsin.
“I met with the governor recently and I said it would be very helpful if you could say how much would relate to testing. Tests are expensive,” Cowles said. “We can’t just hand over $100 million. That’s such a round figure. We gotta say, ‘Is it going to be $10 million per-test?’ What does the DNR estimate?”
Evers has made dealing with PFAS one of his biggest priorities in his second term.
PFAS, the acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. They are used in everything from Teflon coating to firefighting foam. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans.
Payne told Cowles that there are some unknowns about just how much it will cost to test for PFAS chemicals across the state. But he was quick to say that protecting communities’ water supplies is not cheap.
“Just to put it in perspective, $100 million obviously is a lot of money,” Payne explained. “But if you think of one community like Wausau, that just upgraded its system, that’s a $20 million to $30 million increase to improve that system in Wausau alone.”
Payne said communities across Wisconsin could be looking at those kind of costs in the not too distant future.
“We have upwards of 100 communities across the state that are dealing with PFAS,” Payne added. “We have communities right now that we are providing bottled water to. We have communities that are looking for answers.”
Cowles said a $100 million request for PFAS is “doable” in the new state budget. On Thursday he tasked Payne with getting the legislature specifics on the costs in order to do it.