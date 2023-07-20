(The Center Square) – A handful of Milwaukee aldermen are taking an even tougher stance on the idea of using city money to help pay for the Brewers’ ballpark.
Five Milwaukee city council members, Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderman Mark Borkowski and Alderman Russell Stamper II, on Wednesday said they will not spend any of the city’s money on stadium repairs.
"With Gov Evers’ months-old proposal to use part of the state’s surplus to fund $290 million in needed repairs to American Family Field all but dead, we want to change the expectations’ trajectory for the funding in a fundamental way. We believe firmly that NOT A DIME of the funding should be footed by City of Milwaukee taxpayers,” the aldermen said in a statement.
Instead, the aldermen want the Brewers to raise some money from the private sector, use some of the team’s money, and put the rest on credit.
“When a vehicle breaks down and needs repairs to keep running, people dip into savings or use credit to pay the bill. We believe this is exactly what needs to happen with American Family Field,” the group added.
State lawmakers have been trying to find a deal to spend nearly 400 million-dollars in taxpayer money on American Family Field, and keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for the long term.
The team says it wants to stay, and is optimistic about coming to terms. But the Brewers have also said they need some help to keep the ballpark up to date, and to keep the team in town.
The Milwaukee aldermen said they too hope to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for years to come, and said they believe there’s a possibility to do that.
The Brewers are a tremendous asset and have put together a winning team by making very wise and strategic decisions with personnel and with payroll. We see no reason why they cannot do the same when it comes to addressing the repairs at Am Fam Field,” the aldermen said.