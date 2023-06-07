(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly continues to say he is done negotiating on a shared revenue deal, but that doesn’t mean he's not open to changes.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday suggested stripping out the Milwaukee sales tax increases and other Milwaukee-only pieces from the proposal in order to get a deal by the end of the week.
“We will just focus on the balance of the bill, which is repealing the personal property tax and making sure that every community around the state is not held hostage by Milwaukee’s problems,” Vos said. “That is not my first option. That’s why we passed a bill that had solutions in it. But if we don’t get a deal done by the week, the only option they are really leaving us is to pass the bill that we have.”
Vos met with Gov. Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Monday to talk about the shared revenue proposal, but he didn’t get into the specifics.
LeMahieu and Vos are not on the same page about the sales tax hikes included in the plan. Vos wants voters in Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to have a say, while LeMahieu wants to allow city and county leaders to make the decision on their own.
Vos said last month that he was done negotiating. He said something similar on Wednesday.
“We need to make progress,” Vos said. “That’s why we passed a bill several weeks ago. I don’t want to negotiate with myself.”
Vos said Gov. Evers’ negotiating strategy is different.
“I think Gov. Evers needs to be willing to look at the bill we have in front of us, and negotiate on that. And not try to use it as some kind of leverage to be able to negotiate the entire budget from beginning to end. That’s just not going to happen,” Vos added.
The Assembly passed its version of the shared revenue deal nearly a month ago. It would share $500 million more with communities across the state, require the money to be spent on police, fire, and EMS, and allow Milwaukee and Milwaukee County voters to raise their own taxes.
The Senate held a hearing on its plan two weeks ago. Then, over the weekend, Majority Leader LeMahieu said he didn’t have the votes among his own Republicans to move forward.
Vos said lawmakers need to get something done on shared revenue so they can move-on and deal with the rest of the new state budget.