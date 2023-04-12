(The Center Square) – Some of Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress say it’s about time the president officially ended the coronavirus emergency.
President Biden on Tuesday signed the law that Republicans passed that officially ends the virus emergency.
Western Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden said it’s now time to get back to work.
“It’s great to see President Biden following House Republicans’ lead. We passed a bill declaring the pandemic over in January and made sure all elected representatives have to show up to vote,” Van Orden said.
Northwoods Congressman Tom Tiffany said the president said the pandemic was over last fall, he’s glad the president finally got around to ending the pandemic emergency.
“This is a great first step in restoring freedoms back to the American people, but there are still many unanswered questions surrounding COVID-19 that House Republicans must, and will, get answers and accountability to,” Tiffany said.
Congressman Mike Gallagher said the end of the emergency also brings to an end all of the ‘emergency spending’ that the federal government has been doing for the past two-plus years.
“The Biden administration relied on these special authorities to spend massive sums of taxpayer dollars and expand the size of the federal government, and now these gross abuses of executive power are coming to an end,” Gallagher added. “Now we need accountability regarding the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup of the origin of the pandemic, which the Biden administration is unacceptably slow to pursue.”
Gallagher is, of course, in charge of a House subcommittee on China and its relationship with the United States.
The end of the emergency won’t mean a lot of changes, particularly in Wisconsin, where state lawmakers fought to keep the state open since the summer of 2020.
But the law will end some of the federal programs that were expanded during the years of the emergency order.