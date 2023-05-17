(The Center Square) – The latest plan to deal with PFAS chemicals in Wisconsin’s water supply puts the focus on the local level.
Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, and Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, on Wednesday introduced their latest proposal to tackle PFAS pollution.
“This legislation encompasses both short and long-term strategies for our state, local governments and landowners to deal with the financial and regulatory burdens associated with treating PFAS contamination. It also looks forward, laying the groundwork for how Wisconsin can address these substances in the future,” Wimberger said in a statement.
PFAS, the acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. They are used in everything from Teflon coating to firefighting foam. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans.
Wisconsin has turned its focus to PFAS over the past few years, with more and more communities finding the chemicals in their local water supplies.
Much of the focus on the new plan from the Green Bay Senators would have the state help pay for local projects to deal with PFAS in their water.
“PFAS Municipal Grant Program to help municipalities with testing and treatment costs and an Innocent Landowner Grant Program to help ease the cost of necessary well replacement, environmental studies, clean water supplies and more,” the senators’ announcement stated.
There is, however, no price tag yet.
Wimberger said that will likely come during a budget hearing on Thursday. The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee is set to meet to discuss the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources budget then.
“We’ve heard from homeowners, local government leaders, business owners, and people who enjoy our great outdoors about how PFAS has impacted them and what they’re concerned about moving ahead. We’ve drafted this bill to directly address those real concerns from Wisconsinites,” Cowles said in a statement.
Back in February, Cowles pressed DNR leaders for a better strategy to deal with PFAS pollution.
He said this week that this proposal is the result of that strategy.
“This legislation is a result of work dating back to our information hearing and well before, and is one of the most complete efforts to address PFAS we’ve seen throughout our entire region,” Cowles added.