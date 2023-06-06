(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s largest business group says state government needs to find a way to bring more people into the state, or risk being left behind.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce is out with a new report that shows Wisconsin has the oldest population of the Midwest states, and is growing at half the rate of the rest of the country.
“From 2010 to 2020, Wisconsin grew its population by 3.6%. Unfortunately, that lags the national average of 7.4%. Birth rates dropped roughly four percent year-over-year in 2020 across the country and the fertility rate fell to 1.64 – a record low. Total births were the lowest since 1979. Wisconsin does not escape this trend,” the report notes.
The report goes on to add that Wisconsin lost about 1,200 people over the past three years, dropping the state's population to 5.8 million people.
WMC says the lack of people in Wisconsin is the primary driver for Wisconsin’s lack of workers.
“Wisconsin’s workforce shortage [first] came up in every interview conducted for Wisconsin 2035. To no one’s surprise, the issue remains today,” WMC said. “Unfortunately, new data released from the U.S. Census conducted in 2020 shows a bleaker picture than what we knew just 18 months ago.”
Wisconsin’s population growth is less than half that of the rest of the country, and WMC’s report shows Wisconsin is the oldest state in the Midwest.
“Wisconsin’s median age is 40.1. That means that half of the state’s population is older than 40.1 years, and the other half is younger,” the authors wrote. “Wisconsin is one of only 14 states where the median age is over 40. Among Midwest states, Wisconsin is tied with Michigan for having the oldest population. The youngest is Indiana, which has a median age of 38.2.”
Nationally, the median age is 38.8.
“Without growing our population, we cannot grow our economy,” said WMC Senior Director of Workforce, Education & Employment Policy Rachel Ver Velde. “We need to recruit more people to move to Wisconsin, but we also need to get people off the sidelines and back into the workforce.”
To do that, WMC is proposing four policy solutions:
- Improve The Tax Climate.
By reducing income and property taxes, more individuals would be interested in moving to or staying here.Wisconsin is already a low-cost state, making it a low-tax state would create an even more attractive place for people to live and work.
- Improve Education Opportunities & Attainment.
Unfortunately in Wisconsin, more than six out of 10 students cannot read or do math at grade level. Expanding opportunities like school choice can show families that Wisconsin is committed to not just funding administrators and buildings, but truly improving education in the state.
- Commit To Talent Attraction.
A robust talent attraction campaign can tell Wisconsin’s story and educate people of the terrific economic opportunity this state has. Most Midwesterners hate to brag, but Wisconsin needs to do just that.
- Increase Labor Force Participation.
Until last year, Wisconsin’s record low labor force participation rate was 65.4 percent – set in 1976. The state has been under that number for the last year, hitting a new low point of 64.5 percent in February 2023. As of April 2023, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate ticked up to 64.8 percent.