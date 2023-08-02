(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s attorney general is not saying if charges may be coming against pro-Trump electors mentioned in the former president’s latest indictment.
The 45-page indictment filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia mentions the “Wisconsin Memo,” which details a plan to have a slate of pro-Trump alternate electors in 2020 who would have cast votes for the former president had the election somehow been overturned in his favor.
Attorney General Josh Kaul is mum on whether state charges could be coming for the electors.
“We remain focused on following developments as they happen,” Kaul said. “We’re going to make decisions based on our best judgment about what the law provides, what the facts show and what’s in the best interest,”
Kaul has also been investigating the pro-Trump electors since Trump’s team scrambled after their 2020 loss in the state.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the federal indictment accuses Trump of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Michigan’s attorney general last month charged the slate of pro-Trump electors in her state.
Kaul isn’t ruling it out in Wisconsin.
“What happens based on developments in the case, based on information that is provided as we move forward remains to be seen,” Kaul said.
Kaul did say that the latest indictment is “monumental.”
“[The] indictment is a hugely significant event,” Kaul added. “Donald Trump is alleged to be, ultimately, the leader of this conspiracy to try and overthrow the results of an election and try and steal the seat of government.”
Trump on Tuesday again denied all of the charges and called the new indictment “prosecutorial misconduct” in a post on his Truth Social platform.