(The Center Square) – There will be no shortage of task forces in Wisconsin this year.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday ordered the creation of four new task forces on artificial intelligence, childhood obesity, truancy and human trafficking.
“These are important issues to our state that our Assembly members and the public would like addressed,” Vos said.
The Speakers’ tasks forces come one day after Gov. Tony Evers ordered the creation of his own blue ribbon task force on artificial intelligence.
While the governor will look at how to use AI in terms of Wisconsin’s workforce, Vos said his task force will have a different focus.
“The Speaker’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence aims to study the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment. The task force shall consider the use of AI tools by the public and private sectors, including automated decision tools, facial recognition and generative AI,” Vos’ office stated.
State Rep. Nate Gustafson, R-Fox Crossing, will lead the AI task force.
“As we stand at the forefront of technological advancement, it is vital that we address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI. This task force represents an opportunity to ensure that Wisconsin remains a leader in responsible AI development, benefiting all sectors of our society,” Gustafson said.
Vos also named Democrats to the task forces. State Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, will be the top Democrat on the AI task force.
Rep. Karen Hurd, R-Fall Creek, and Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, will lead the task force on childhood obesity.
Rep. Jerry O’Connor, R-Fond du Lac, and Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, will lead the task force on human trafficking.
And Rep. Amy Binsfeld, R-Sheboygan, and Rep. Dora Drake, D-Milwaukee, will lead the task force on truancy.
“The state has seen a rise in children being truant at school which causes a decline in overall school performance. I am optimistic that this task force can find solutions to these problems,” Binsfeld said. “Children deserve the best education possible, and we will hit the ground running by hearing input by Wisconsinites around the state on possible solutions.”
The task forces will begin their work by traveling around the state and holding public hearings. Vos is not saying just when he hopes to have recommendations, or legislation.