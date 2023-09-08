(The Center Square) – There’s another push at the Wisconsin Capitol to end the state’s tipped-minimum wage.
Sen. Chirs Larson, D-Milwaukee, and Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, introduced legislation to bring the minimum wage for bartenders, waiters and waitresses and other tipped workers up to at least $7.25 an-hour.
“People’s livelihoods shouldn’t depend on ‘maybe tonight is the night it pays off,” Larson told reporters at the statehouse.
“Economic stability and economic security is a right, whether you are a business owner or you are a worker,” Hong said. “There is dignity and value in restaurant industry and service work. And this bill is building on working toward that stability.”
Wisconsin law allows tipped workers to be paid either $2.13 an-hour or $2,33 an-hour, depending on their age.
Hong has long been an opponent of the state’s full minimum wage of $7.25 and introduced a similar minimum wage hike for tipped workers in 2021 as well.
“Wisconsin workers deserve dependable income, irrespective of tips,” she said.
Hong’s last attempt to end the tipped minimum wage didn’t go anywhere at the Capitol.
The thought is many tipped workers would rather make more in tips than rely on an hourly paycheck.
Larson, who said it’s been years since waited tables, said that’s a big ask.
“It’s nice to be able to have [tips] as a perk,” Larson said. “But the idea that we’re going to force people to rely on [tips] for their livelihood is fairly ridiculous.”
Seven states in the U.S., including Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, don’t have tipped minimum wages at all.
Five other states, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee don’t have a state-based minimum wage altogether.
The federal minimum wage, which is the same as Wisconsin’s, is $7.25 an-hour for workers, and $2.13 an-hour for tipped employees.