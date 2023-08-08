(The Center Square) – A Milwaukee County supervisor took to social media Tuesday to oppose an idea to revive a sales tax to pay for upgrades and renovations at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
County Supervisor Peter Burgelis shot down the plan in a tweet after it was suggested Monday by Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman.
“Residents I’ve talked to strongly oppose a return of the regional stadium sales tax,” Burgelis said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday morning.
Wasserman suggested reviving the five county stadium tax as a way to raise $400 million needed to pay for the upgrades and.
"We have a funding mechanism; it was the 0.1% sales tax," Wasserman said.
Wasserman is one of several Milwaukee County leaders vowing not to spend any county money on Amfam Field.
Burgelis also doesn’t want to spend county money on the ballpark. He said Milwaukee County recently raised its sales tax to pay for the county’s needs, not the Brewers’ needs.
“[Milwaukee county residents] also won’t accept using local tax levy funds for the stadium – that will reduce local spending on the sheriff, transit parks, and health services, all of which are desperately needed,” Burgelis added.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Monday said he’s asked Republican lawmakers for permission to spend some of the county’s new sales tax haul on other pension costs. Crowley said that could free-up some money for the ballpark.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who has insisted Milwaukee and Milwaukee County contribute something to the ballpark’s needs said he is looking for a solution.
"We hope to have a finalized proposal in the near future,” Vos said.
Burgelis, whose district includes America Family Field, said he doesn’t want the team to leave. He said the state needs to support the Brewers’ ballpark, and not Milwaukee County.
“I look forward to investment from the state to support the Brewers and AmFam Field,” Burgelis added. “AmFam Field is owned and managed by a state agency.”