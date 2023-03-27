(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s race for the state Supreme Court is the paramount race in the state next week, but there is another important race on the ballot.
Voters in Wisconsin’s 8th Senate district will decide if Republicans maintain a super-majority in the state’s upper chamber.
“If we do not flip this seat blue, there’s going to be a supermajority in the state senate that will allow the legislators in control of the state senate to do what they were threatening back in November, which is to start impeachment proceedings against Gov. Evers. George Karl, even Dane County judges and the like,” Democratic candidate Jodi Habush Sinykin said in an appearance on UPFRONT over the weekend.
She is running to replace Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who announced her resignation last year.
Darling served the 8th District, which runs from the Washington County/Dodge County line to Lake Michigan and covers parts of four counties, for nearly 30 years.
The 8th has been traditionally a Republican district, but some of the cities inside it are trending Democrat.
State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, already represents about half of the district.
He said winning, and securing a Republican super-majority allows the Senate to check-and-balance Gov. Evers and Democrats in state government.
“It simply gives us some more authority in the areas of oversight and accountability of elected officials appointed officials, if there are some that are out there that are corrupt, that are failing at their tasks, then we have the opportunity to hold them accountable,” Knodl said on UPFRONT. “I’ve been up front over the last couple of years that Ii feel the Milwaukee county justice system is failing, and that includes prosecution. so the chism, I think, should be looked at.I’ve already called for his resignation. the judges, the circuit court judges, I think, have failed the community by really leasing or not having a high enough bail. and these criminals, the perpetrators. and so they need to be looked at.”
Wisconsin Republicans currently hold a 21-11 majority in the Wisconsin Senate. Voters will decide the final seat on April 4.