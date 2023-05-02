(The Center Square) – There’s a plan from a Wisconsin Republican lawmaker to limit social media for children.
State Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, on Monday introduced legislation that would stop anyone under 18-years-old from using social media between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
“This legislation is truly about empowering parents by providing them with a number of evidence-based tools to help their child safely navigate through social media,” Steffen said. “Our kids are no match for the addictive, relentless social media environment they face today, and parents have very few options at their disposal.”
Steffen said studies show many young people are spending more and more time online, and on social media.
“The amount of unrestricted, extended online access our kids have is only continuing to grow. A study from Common Sense Media showed that kids ages 13 to 18 spend about nine hours a day looking at a screen – we have to start getting more engaged on this issue,” Steffen said.
The specifics of Steffen’s legislation would require social media companies to verify the ages of all accounts created after 2019, and get permission from parents for young people to use them. Parents would also have full access to social media accounts of their children.
Steffen proposes to fine social media companies $100 a-day for each violation.
“Just as our kids count on us to protect them here in the real world, we have to be taking a hard look at how to do a better job of this in the virtual world,” Steffen said.
Steffen is not the only lawmaker looking at social media limits. Lawmakers in Utah and Arkansas passed similar plans earlier this spring.
“Today, social media companies, advertisers, and predators have easy, electronic access to our kids. It has become obvious that this has been at the expense of the health and well-being of our children," Steffen wrote in a note to lawmakers last month, “It’s our job as parents or guardians to keep our kids safe, but the current online environment has made that nearly impossible.”
Steffen’s proposal is out for co-sponsors, and has not yet been given a hearing date.