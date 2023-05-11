(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers will likely see the final shared revenue proposal next week just before they vote on it.
Democrats on Thursday tried and failed to push a “clean bill” version of the plan to send more money to local governments through the Assembly Committee on Local Government.
‘“We are coming to the table with good intentions to work with Republicans to make sure we have a bill that is good for Wisconsinites,” Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison, said.
The Democratic plan mirrored the Republican plan to send nearly $500 million to local governments, but it stripped-out all spending restrictions or spending requirements.
“It is disappointing that we are basically back to zero,” Baldeh said before Republicans voted down the Democratic plan on an 8-4 party line vote.
Local Government committee chair Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said the shared revenue plan is not at zero. In fact, he said it is moving toward a bipartisan agreement.
“There are no [Republican] amendments today because there are still negotiations going on. And I don’t believe it’d be worthwhile to pass amendments where they are right now, then have to amend it again,” Novak explained. “So I expect there will be amendments next week when this hit the floor.”
Novak, however, didn’t say just what those amendments may change in the shared revenue plan.
Gov. Tony Evers last week promised to veto the shared revenue plan as it sits right now. He too wants to see lawmakers strip-out the spending restrictions and spending requirements in the proposal.
The governor on Wednesday said his office is talking with lawmakers “everyday” about changes to the proposal.
Democrats on the Local Government committee complained Thursday that they are being left out of those talks.
Novak said they should blame their fellow Democrats, not Republicans.
“We’ve been in the loop the whole time because our leadership who’s negotiating has been giving us framework. I just assumed that you guys were too,” Novak added.