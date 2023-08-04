(The Center Square) – Wisconsin first spent its opioid settlement money on treatment centers and rehab programs, now the state’s attorney general says there needs to be a shift.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said the state is changing its focus to anti-opioid overdose medicine in response to the changes in the state’s opioid crisis.
“We are really in a new phase of the epidemic. When this started, over-prescriptions of opioids…led to significant substance use disorders,” Kaul said. “But we’re dealing with two major challenges right now. One is the continuing impact of social isolation from the pandemic which has led to all sorts of strains on social networks, and increases in anxiety, depression, and also substance use disorders. We’re also seeing a major increase in the prevalence of fentanyl.”
Kaul said fentanyl has led to a spike in overdoses, deaths, and even car crashes in Wisconsin.
“[State troopers] come across drivers who are often passed out behind the wheel, on the side of the road, or after they’ve already caused a serious crash,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Without the intervention of officers, the opioid crisis would be even more destructive.”
Carnahan said troopers in Wisconsin all carry anti-opioid medicines like Narcan so they can revive someone from an overdose.
Kaul said that’s where the focus of this new phase of the opioid crisis must be – on Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
“Fentanyl is really driving the overdose epidemic that we are seeing right now,” Kaul added. “So, as we have received [the opioid settlement] funds, and continue receiving funds for the state of Wisconsin, it is critical that we put them to use to save the lives of Wisconsinites.”
Wisconsin will get more than $276 million over 15 years from the national opioid settlement. Kaul said 70% of those dollars go to cities and counties, the other 30% goes to the state’s Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin spent about $5 million on Narcan and fentanyl test strips last year, and Kaul said he expects the state to spend millions more this year.
“We don’t know exactly what will be included in future years,” Kaul added. “But it is my expectation that we will continue to see these kinds of investments.”