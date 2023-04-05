(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is among the 19 states nationwide that impose a tax rule the Tax Foundation alleges results in reduced competitiveness with little gains for tax collections.
A "throwback tax," according to the Tax Foundation's report released Monday, occurs when a state requires the apportionment of the state corporate-tax income of multistate businesses to prevent double taxation. Methods involve a combination of property, payroll and sales taxes. Different states have different apportionment formulas.
“When businesses are exposed to conflicting rules, they can still pay taxes more than once on the same income – or have some income exposed to no tax at all,” the report said.
Under federal law, states can’t tax income that arises from the sale of tangible property into the state by a company that doesn’t do any work in that state apart from soliciting sales, according to the report. With throwback rules, if a company located in one state sells into a second state where the company solely solicits sales, the state where the company’s located can require the company to “throw back” the income into its sales for tax purposes.
“Even if it might be fairer for a company to pay taxes on this nowhere income (although it’s also unfair that they face double taxation on other income), throwback rules are a case of the wrong tax, at the wrong rate, in the wrong state,” the report said. “They cause businesses to be taxed at potentially many multiples of the income they have in the state imposing the throwback rule, motivating these businesses – or at least certain aspects of their business – to locate elsewhere.”
Studies find that throwback rules ultimately decrease tax revenue because they more effectively drive out business activity than tax “nowhere income” from remaining businesses subject to the rule.
Wisconsin and Illinois are the sole Great Lakes states to have throwback or throwout rules. Louisiana and Maine have a “throwout” rule, where income that’s not taxable in either state is subtracted from total sales.
The Tax Foundation reported in July 2022 that if Wisconsin repealed its throwback rule, the state would draw prospective employers and enhance its growth prospects.
“Repealing Wisconsin’s throwback rule would result in a modest reduction in corporate income tax collections in the near term, but it would create a substantially more competitive environment in the long run, attracting new investment and promoting stronger economic and revenue growth over time,” the 2022 report said.