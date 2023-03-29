(The Center Square) – There is another plan, from another group of Wisconsinites in Washington, D.C., that would set the rules for defining cheese.
Congressmen Mike Gallagher, Bryan Steil, Glenn Grothman, Scott Fitzgerald, and a number of others from Minnesota and California would define “natural cheese.”
“Wisconsin dairy farmers make the best cheese in the world and take great pride in what they do,” Gallagher said. “Clearly defining what is and isn’t ‘natural cheese’ is a common sense step that promotes transparency in food labeling and recognizes the time, ingredients, and work our dairy industry puts into their products.”
Natural cheese is a common term for dairy products, but it doesn’t have any real meaning.
Gallagher and the other congressmen are calling their plan the Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions, or CURD Act.
“The CURD Act is common-sense legislation that will help families make informed decisions when purchasing groceries,” Steil added. “Wisconsin is a world-class producer of cheese, and consumers deserve to know whether they are buying natural cheese or processed cheese.”
The concern over natural vs. processed cheese comes as many dairy state lawmakers, including all of Wisocnsin’s members of Congress, are also trying to create a law that would stop vegan or plant-based cheeses from using the term as well.
Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has been pushing the Dairy Pride Act for years. That plan would only allow cheese and milk that comes from animals to call itself cheese and milk.
Both Baldwin, and Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson have a companion CURD Act in the U.S. Senate.