(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly says six months of negotiations over the plan to send more money to local governments is enough.
Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said the latest version of their shared revenue proposal is pretty much a take-it-or-leave it proposal.
“We are done negotiating,” Vos told reporters Wednesday. “We are not going to make changes. We are not going to change the bill substantially. What we have before us is the deal that we are going to send to our colleagues in the State Senate, and hopefully Gov. Evers agrees this historic investment is worth signing.”
The latest plan still sends $500 million to local governments across the state, but it guarantees them at least 15% more in shared revenue. The original plan guaranteed them 10%.
There are also new rules for advisory referendums, which will be allowed for local building projects, and any school resource officers hired by Milwaukee Public Schools would need to be trained to work with children.
“Assembly Republicans approved the new plan in A Wednesday night vote along a mostly party-line vote. Three Republicans joined every Democrat in the Assembly in voting ‘No.’
Democratic Assembly Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said there’s no rush. She pleaded with Republicans to wait a little longer, and continue talking with Gov. Evers.
“We need to go back to the negotiating table, and we need to get it right,” Neubauer said.
Vos said Republicans have spent months working on this plan, including holding several hearings and meetings with the governor.
“In the legislative process you can negotiate yourself to death. You can never stop negotiations,” Vos explained. “But we feel like six months worth of time was enough negotiations, now it’s time to act. We want to get this across the finish line because we have the rest of the budget to do. I want to focus on what our tax cuts are going to be. How much are we going to invest in schools. How are we going to deal with corrections. There are a lot of other issues that are super important.”
Gov. Evers on Wednesday morning said he was “optimistic” about the latest shared revenue negotiations. His offices said he stands by that statement, even after the Assembly’s vote.
The shared revenue plan faces a less than certain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told a Milwaukee radio station that he’s not sure forcing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to ask taxpayers to raise their sales taxes is a good idea.
LeMahieu didn’t offer any clarity on the shared revenue plan after it passed the Assembly Wednesday night.