(The Center Square) – Green Bay is getting $2 million in tourism money in the new state budget to help pay for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Thursday approved the budget for the Department of Tourism, including money for the NFL Draft.
“Tourism is big business,’ JFC co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said ahead of the vote.
The Finance Committee is giving Wisconsin’s tourism office $20 million more, in addition to the Green Bay money.
“We are investing an additional $20 million in a continuing appropriation,” Markelin explained. “It’ll help the Department of Tourism attract visitors to our state.”
A pair of Green Bay lawmakers asked for the $2 million, calling it an investment.
“A $2 million investment for a $94 million return is phenomenal,” Rep. David Steffen said last week. “I am proud to have advocated for state support of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, given the significant positive financial impact this event will have on our state. I’m excited for Green Bay to show off all it has to offer and give attendees and viewers a top-notch, Wisconsin-style experience.”
In addition to the Draft money, the Finance Committee also earmarked $10 million for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
"Milwaukee plays a critical role in driving tourism to the state and 2024 is a momentous year for major events in our community," Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee, said in a statement. "We are so grateful for the support that will allow us to generate even more in economic impact that benefits the entire region."
Milwaukee will host both the RNC in July of next year, and the first Republican presidential debate in August of 2024.