(The Center Square) – Campaign regulators in Wisconsin are focusing on $10 campaign contributions.
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission on Monday debated new guidance for anonymous contributions.
“We’re trying to clarify that even people giving under $10, you should still make an effort to collect their information,” Commissioner Carousel Bayrd said. “If they want to be anonymous, okay. But the issue is that people aren’t making an effort to collect their information.”
Wisconsin election law allows candidates and their campaign committees to accept anonymous donations up to $10. Anything beyond that either has to have a name attached, or the candidate must donate the extra away.
The issue, according to Ethics Commission Administrator Dan Carlson, comes from complaints from fundraisers themselves.
“There’s been a practice out there of [campaign] committees leaving a bucket unattended or unsupervised, and insufficient safeguards to make sure that reasonable efforts are being made to identify the contributor,” Carlson said. “Or making sure there actually is $10 or less being given.”
Bayrd wants new guidance from the commission that spells out campaigns should make an effort to identify all donors.
Ethics Commission Chairwoman Pat Strachotasaid most campaigns and committees are trying to work within the $10 anonymous contributor law.
“I have seen that this has happened in the past.” Strachota said. “I have seen better efforts now from [committees] to have sign-ins and different things. I think they’re getting it. But I think this will make it much clearer.”
The Ethics Commission has not finalized the new guidance. That is expected to happen at its next meeting in September.