(The Center Square) – There are complaints, and at least one possible lawsuit brewing about Milwaukee’s new proposed food truck rules.
Two aldermen, Jocasta Zamarripa and Johnathon Brostoff, last week proposed a new two-zone approach for food trucks in the city.
“This heavy regulation seems to be picking winners and losers. And is set-up in a way that only the connected are able to get it,” Chris Reader, executive vice president with the Institute for Reforming Government, told The Center Square Tuesday. “It literally says that people who have more seniority are going to get the favored spots.”
The plan from the aldermen would create one food truck zone in downtown Milwaukee, but would add time limits and other new requirements for food truck operators. There would also be a second food truck zone for Burnham Park. That second zone is where space would be limited, and the seniority system would apply.
“It’s just a really heavy handed approach,” Reader said. “Over-regulating some good actors with some pretty ridiculous requirements. Which are on top of other requirements that they already have.”
Reader says the requirements include hundreds of pages of rules and several city-issued permits.
“They already have to be licensed and inspected,” Reader added. They have to follow noise rules. They have to get a food peddler permit. If they happen to sell ice cream, guess what, you need an ice cream permit. If you are selling something that’s not food along with it you need a direct seller’s permit, and you need a state seller’s permit. You also need a permit from the city if you’re operating at night.”
Brostoff defended the new rules as the less-heavy handed option before the city council.
“It’s either ignore the problem until it gets too bad or enact a heavy-handed ban. We want to move away from that and instead have a system of regulatory guidance," Brostoff said in a news release.
Brostoff said Milwaukee has had problems with crowds, and some late night violence in the areas around food trucks.
Reader said there are better ways for Milwaukee to solve those problems than target food trucks.
Lucas Vebber with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is also opposed to the new food truck regulations, and said WILL is looking at a possible lawsuit.
“The City of Milwaukee’s Common Council is pushing new restrictions on small business owners across the city. This proposed ordinance – specifically targeting food trucks – limits hours of sale while allowing brick and mortar restaurants to stay open,” Vebber said in a statement. “If this ordinance is enacted, we would consider all legal options to stop these anti-competitive restrictions.”