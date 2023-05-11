(The Center Square) – Citizen Action organization members are pressing Wisconsin state lawmakers to join 40 other states in expanding Medicaid under Obamacase.
During a recent trip to La Crosse, they urged the GOP-controlled state legislature to expand Medicaid to collect billions of dollars in federal tax matches and provide health insurance to those who don't have it.
“Last Tuesday, they stripped 545 items from the governor’s state budget, and one of them was Badgercare expansion, which is Wisconsin taking the Medicaid expansion money under the Affordable Care Act that’s made available by it,” Citizen Action spokesperson Robert Kraig told reporters.
Wisconsin is one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid because of concerns over how much it will cost state taxpayers and impact the state budget. While the federal government picks up 90% of the cost of expansion, which lowers the threshold for those who are eligible, states are responsible for the remaining 10%.
Kraig said he thinks the motivation behind not expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin stems not from cost concerns but from an ongoing disdain for the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.