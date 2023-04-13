(The Center Square) – There’s clearly a theme at Wisconsin’s traveling budget hearings: People want more money.
The legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee held its third public budget hearing on Wednesday in the Wisconsin Dells, and once again people lined up for hours to ask lawmakers for more for their communities.
Tammy Jackson with Wisconsin Board of People with Disabilities was one of several who pressed JFC members to invest more in direct care, particularly for the elderly and people with disabilities.
“We cannot afford to nibble at any edges. We need bold change,” Jackson explained. “These workers need paid time off, health care, and retirement. We need wages that adjust for inflation, enough pay so that workers can afford to live in the communities they serve, and market wages that pay what other health care workers with the same skills get paid.”
Other people at Wednesday’s budget hearings pressed for driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, a ban on vape products for anyone under 21, and more help for first responders.
But most of the pleas for more came from local school leaders.
“We need you to, one, provide an equal-to-CPI $1,510 per-pupil revenue limit increase [in this budget]. And two, increase the special education reimbursement rate from 27% to 90%,” Brad Boll, Director of Business Services with Beloit Schools bluntly told lawmakers.
He wasn’t alone. A number of teachers, education advocates, and local school leaders all pressed the JFC to spend more on public schools in the new state budget.
Sun Prairie Schools Superintendent Brad Saron said local schools are having trouble keeping-up with the spending.
“We are spending those resources on class size to support kids. Transportation. Wages, yes for teachers, but also for custodians and our bus drivers. To maintain our counselors,”Saron explained.
One school leader said 40% of the people who spoke at the three JFC hearings have been school leaders.
JFC co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said lawmakers listen to everyone, but they will not be able to meet every single request.
“We’re weighing requests from all over the state, with different priorities. Our job is to pass a budget that makes sense for the state of Wisconsin, that is a good budget now and a good budget two years from now,” Marklein said. “It’s our responsibility as a committee to balance and weigh all of those different requests, and hopefully come-up with a balance that makes sense.”
There is one more budget hearing scheduled , for April 26, in Minocqua. After that, JFC members will begin the process of writing a new state budget. They hope to deliver it to the governor sometime next month.