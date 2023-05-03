(The Center Square) – Shared revenue restrictions on Wisconsin local governments are drawing rebukes in financially troubled Milwaukee.
Republicans on Tuesday released the details of their plan to send more money to local governments. State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said the state-imposed restrictions are too much.
“Anything that’s proposed for the city of Milwaukee would be like holding a loaded gun to our head,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s either we accept what’s on the table, or we watch the city of Milwaukee go bankrupt. And that’s not something that I think most of us are willing to do.”
Milwaukee needs state help to pay the $120 million spike in its pension payment that is due this year.
In the plan, any new sales tax money must be spent only on Milwaukee and Milwaukee County’s pensions or public safety. That tax increase would sunset as soon as those pension obligations are paid. "Control and management" policies would transfer from the Fire and Police Commission to Milwaukee’s fire and police chiefs.
The plan also calls for Milwaukee Public Schools to hire at least 25 school resource officers, and bring them back into school buildings.
Johnson said there will be some “hard choices” to make.
Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, accused Republicans of using the crisis in Milwaukee and other local communities to force through a conservative wish list.
“This is a manufactured crisis, and Republicans are finally waking up to the fact that they have to address it,” Roys said. “The fact that they are only willing to do so by trying to force through policies that have no public support, that they could not achieve any other way is incredibly cynical.”
Johnson and Roys say they welcome more shared revenue, albeit without the strings attached.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday told a Milwaukee TV station that he’s not on board with the shared revenue plan either.
“Generally there’s never been a lot of negotiating with the governor,” Rep. Mark Born said Tuesday. He's the Assembly budget chief. “I think that there is some movement in recent months where Senate and Assembly leaders are starting to have some meetings with the governor. And the shared revenue thing is one example of that.”
Born said there have been “some conversations,” and added that he hopes “something comes from that.”