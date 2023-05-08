The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s weekend TV shows provided a stark difference between Republicans and Democrats at the State Capitol on the new shared revenue proposal.
State Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-R-Wonewoc, was on both UPFRONT in Milwaukee and Capital City Sunday in Madison. He said on both shows that Republicans are willing to work with local leaders and Gov. Tony Evers on a final version of the plan to share more money with local governments.
“Senator Felzkowski and I made it pretty clear in the hearing last week that we are definitely open to amendments. There will be amendments,” Kurtz said on Capital City Sunday.
"The bill as written will be changing,” he added during his appearance on UPFRONT.
Kurtz said it is “disappointing” that Gov. Evers threatened to veto the entire package. Though Kurtz said he’s not sure if the governor will actually go through with that threat.
"It's going to be a lot like the budget," Kurtz said. "[There] are going to be some things he's not going to be crazy about, things we're not going to be crazy about, but at the end of the day, this is too important of a piece of legislation not to get done in my humble opinion.”
Milwaukee state Senator LaTonya Johnson said the governor should absolutely follow through with his veto treat.
“Yes, he should," Johnson told UPFRONT. "The bill is not ready, especially for the city of Milwaukee. There are so many poison pills in this bill relating to the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County."
The governor wants more money for local governments across Wisconsin. The Republican plan provides up to $500 million.
Gov. Evers also wants the money to flow to local governments without any strings attached. The Republican plan would dedicate almost all of the new shared revenue money to public safety and transportation.
The Republican plan also allows Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to raise its sales tax, but only if voters in the city and country say "Yes."
Sen. Johnson wants that requirement erased as well.
“Without the increased sales tax, the city of Milwaukee will face insolvency Jan. 1, 2025. There's no exceptions. And it's too risky to put that to referendum because (a) we can't guarantee that it will pass, but two the money will come too late,” she added.
Kurtz is not saying when a final shared revenue plan will be ready for a vote at the Capitol.