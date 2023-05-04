(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, in a Thursday video message, says he wants more money for local governments.
However, the second-term Democrat says a $227 million plan crafted by Republicans has too many strings attached and promised to “veto it in its entirety.” Even with the threat, there was hope for a deal from Republican state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and others closely watching and involved with the process.
“It is not enough resources," Evers said. "We have the resources to do it. Let’s increase the money that’s going to the locals. And, frankly, also, let’s remove all those restrictions that the legislation was putting on those local folks.”
Local governments have complained state funding hasn't kept up with the costs in areas it helps, like pensions, roads and emergency services. A bill has been crafted led by Republican leadership in the lower chamber. That plan from the Assembly GOP includes getting voters to approve raising the sales tax in Milwaukee city and county, where pension liability has created a fiscal bind.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu responded to the governor’s announcement, saying, “After several weeks of meetings and negotiations with all parties involved – Democrats, Republicans, towns, villages, cities and counties – we reached a shared revenue proposal we believe the public will support. It's very disappointing to come so close to the finish line only to have the governor publicly issue veto threats because he wants to spend more money.”
"The most pressing issue here is the bankruptcy Milwaukee will face if this bill does not pass,” the legislative leaders added.
Evers ran for reelection on a pledge to get more money for local governments, particularly Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. City of Milwaukee officials have testified against a ballot measure allowing a sales tax increase, saying it would leave the potential for revenue up to the opinion of voters.
Part of the compromise would limit the new sales tax revenue to go directly to the city's growing pension bill or fund public safety, which local leaders also opposed. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, city and county leaders said they should be able to implement the funds as they see fit.
Evers was not the only one at the Wisconsin Capitol on Thursday to go on the record against the shared revenue proposal.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said while he wants to share more money with local governments, he doesn’t want taxpayers across the state to “bail out” the city of Milwaukee.
“I support increasing funds to the shared revenue program and doing so with a new distributional formula that fairly sends the dollars out to all regions of Wisconsin," he said. "The reform of shared revenue can be met without linkage to a massive bailout of the fiscal incompetence by elected officials in the city and county of Milwaukee for many years.
“I also support fixing the Milwaukee problem with serious and binding long-term controls on how Milwaukee spends every dollar they receive from the state or local taxpayers. Such a reform package must prevent the need for another bailout in the near future.”