(The Center Square) – State Rep. Janel Bradtjen, R-Menomonee, says Wisconsin’s voting system remains vulnerable and vows to fight despite losing in court.
She sued after fake military ballots were sent to her home, claiming the state’s MyVote system lacks adequate security measures. A judge agreed but dismissed her suit, saying she should have sued the now-former Milwaukee election manager who mailed the ballots, not the Wisconsin Election Commission.
“I am not an election denier; rather, I am a victim of election fraud within a system that lacks adequate security measures,” Brandtjen said. “Regrettably, instead of focusing on finding solutions, I have faced bullying that has silenced my concerns. I will continue to advocate for transparency, accountability, and improved oversight to prevent future election fraud incidents.”
Judge Michael Maxwell agreed but said he is limited.
“The court agrees with the assertion that WEC’s guidance ought to have more information for local election officials on how to utilize the military ballot list and perhaps how to audit the list and ballots to ensure that there are not fraudulent military ballots being cast, but the court does not have the authority to require such additional guidance,” Maxwell ruled.
Brandtjen insists the Elections Commission is to blame for what she calls a weakness in state law that allowed someone to exploit a military ballot loophole.
“The vulnerabilities in the MyVote system, which [Elections Commission Administrator] Meagan Wolfe created, could potentially lead anyone to become a victim of false accusations of ballot fraud. The system's lack of username and password requirements, coupled with the ability to use a Virtual Private Network to conceal one's identity from law enforcement and the public, represents a serious security breach,” Brandtjen said in a statement.
Also, a Milwaukee County judge dismissed a lawsuit over the Milwaukee Votes 2022 program, a get-out-the-vote effort run by a Democratic firm, GPS Impact, which specialized in electing Democrats.
Milwaukee’s mayor firmly embraced the effort, and Republicans accused him of using his office to register only Democrats.
Judge Hannah Dugan dismissed the case, saying the Republican Party of Wisconsin failed to make a claim she could act on.
"Ultimately, plaintiffs complain that people with different political views will lawfully exercise their fundamental right to vote," Dugan wrote. "That is not a harm. That is democracy."