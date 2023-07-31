(The Center Square) – A new report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says drinking water in the state is almost universally safe.
“More than 99% of Wisconsin’s public water systems provided water that met all health-based contaminant standards,” the report noted.
Wisconsin had 11,231 public water systems in 2022, the most of any state in the nation. The DNR looked at test results, compliance and self-reporting from all 11,231.
“Monitoring is critical for protecting drinking water supplies. All public water systems are required to test their water for contaminants. Monitoring involves collecting water samples, analyzing them for potential contaminants and reporting the results to DNR and consumers,” the report added. “The frequency of monitoring and the number of contaminants measured depend on the type of water system and population served. The largest systems collect hundreds of water samples each month, while the smallest systems may collect only two samples per year.”
The DNR says Wisconsin’s water systems cleared tests for lead, nitrates, bacteria, and a host of other chemicals.
The 2022 report, however, did not look at PFAS contamination.
“Wisconsin established a drinking water standard for PFAS contaminants during 2022. About 1,950 of the state’s public water systems are now required to test for PFAS and take corrective action if they exceed the maximum contaminant level in the Safe Drinking Water rule,” the DNR noted. “The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has recommended groundwater standards for 18 PFAS chemicals. The DHS recommended standards for PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid) are 20 nanograms per liter (ng/L), which is lower than the state’s MCL of 70 ng/L.”
The DNR said water systems in Wisconsin will be expected to test for PFAS contamination this year.
Gov. Tony Evers followed the report with an announcement Monday about $2.5 million to help local water systems do those tests.
“I encourage all eligible municipalities to apply for these funds so that we can get our state another step closer to eliminating PFAS contamination in our water systems once and for all,” the governor said in a statement.
That money is on top of the nearly $150 million the DNR sent to local water systems in 2022.
The DNR ended its report with a look toward the 2023 report, and a warning.
“Wisconsin’s water supply infrastructure – like the rest of the nation’s – is aging. Communities and their citizens face steep costs to maintain and upgrade the wells, pumps, pipes, and treatment facilities needed to bring drinking water to our homes and businesses every day,” the report said in its conclusion. “The cost for the state of Wisconsin was estimated to be over $11.8 billion.”