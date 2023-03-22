(The Center Square) – Some Republican lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are trying again with a plan to build smaller, cheaper solar farms across the state.
The community solar legislation died last year, but Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, is trying again.
“This bill would help average Wisconsinites, small businesses and nonprofits benefit from solar energy without fronting thousands of dollars in upfront costs to install their own system,” Stroebel said Tuesday. “Community solar will create local jobs, drive innovation and competition, spur economic growth and ultimately lead to savings for Wisconsin ratepayers.”
Community solar projects are much smaller than the solar farms built and used by Wisconsin’s large power companies. They often only provide enough power for a couple hundred homes, but are easier to fit into smaller areas.
Rep. Scott Krug, R-Rome, said that’s the appeal.
“Local control is an important facet of the bill. Unlike the large 1,000+ acre utility scale solar developments that only have oversight at the state level, local governments and residents would have a direct say in the approval process for smaller community solar projects,” Rome added.
A similar community solar plan died last year without getting a vote in either the Assembly or Senate.
Wisconsin’s utilities and the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce opposed the plans for a number of reasons.
Wisconsin’s Utilities Association last year warned that a hodge-podge of local solar projects would lack the “protections” that statewide regulation provides.
There were also concerns from organized labor, but community solar supporters say new provisions in the Inflation Reduction AAct that tie green energy tax credits to the use of union labor may put those worries to rest.
Stroebel said he understands the challenges to community solar, but is hopeful this year.
“Change is always difficult. But there seems to be a broad coalition of supporters that we have this session. And I think now that a lot of people have been able to digest it to see the benefits of it,” Stroebel added.