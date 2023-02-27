(The Center Square) – There are new calls for the state to take action after a huge piece of the parking garage at the Bayshore Mall collapsed.
Rep. Darrin Madison, D-Milwaukee, on Monday said Wisconsin lawmakers must expand the state’s public building inspection laws to make sure parking structures are getting a once-over more often.
“Parking structures are considered ‘public buildings’ within state statutes 101.01 (12) and are therefore governed by the Commercial Building Code. Current statute requires building inspections when a building is constructed or altered,” Madison said. “There is no requirement for public buildings to be inspected after construction unless it is altered or if there has been a complaint about the building’s safety.”
A 20-foot by 50-foot piece of concrete collapsed into the parking garage at Bayshore last Thursday. Firefighters say luckily no one was hurt.
Crew began work on clearing the rubble immediately, but it will be some time before the garage can be deemed safe, and the hundreds of cars parked at the garage can be retrieved.
Madison said instead of treating parking garages like an extension of the building, he wants to treat them more like critical infrastructure.
“Parking structures are more like bridges and dams in the sense that the structural integrity is usually visible and therefore easier to inspect. Under current law bridges (s. 84.17) Department of Transportation or local government inspections are required every two to four years depending on circumstances. Dams (s. 31.19) have required inspection intervals and responsibility that vary by dam classification,” Madison added. “Following this precedent, one solution we are looking into would be to classify parking structures in a new manner that requires inspection periodically after construction.”
A preliminary investigation into the parking garage collapse suggests a heavy pile of snow and ice, concentrated in one small area of the garage, is to blame. On officials report and thorough investigation is underway.