(The Center Square) – There is zero early support on the Milwaukee County Board to spend taxpayer funds on the hundreds of millions of dollars of improvements at the Brewers’ ballpark.
The county’s Committee on Intergovernmental Relations on Monday unanimously voted for a resolution opposing the use of any local tax dollars to pay for upgrades at American Family Field.
“The Bucks were threatening to leave. The Brewers are threatening [ to leave ] in 13 years or how many years it could be,”Supervisor Steve Taylor said at Monday’s meeting. “That tells me that we have time to come up with a solution. We don’t have to have it rammed down us at the same time where you’re maybe not giving us the right amount of shared revenue.”
Taylor is one of Milwaukee County’s few conservatives on the county board, a fact not lost on socialist Supervisor Ryan Clancy.
“You know legislation is bad when both the socialist and the conservatives agree enough to sign on to the same resolution,” Clancy added. “Public dollars should not be going toward billionaires, especially not if they’re blackmailing us with a threat to move to a different city.”
Clancy said he’d support socializing the Brewers in exchange for public money, but barring that, he’s a "No" vote.
Republican leaders in Madison are looking to require both Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to kick-in something for the $300 million to $600 million in improvements that the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball District, essentially the Brewers’ landlord, say the team needs to repair and maintain American Family Field.
No one, however, is saying just how much that local buy-in will be.
Taylor, who at Monday’s meeting also opposed a county resolution that condemned the spending restrictions included in Wisconsin’s news shared revenue plan, said he cannot support using public dollars for the ballpark.
“If you’re going to want to take precious resources away from Milwaukee County, and put it towards a baseball stadium when we have our failing parks, our roads, our seniors services, a lack of transportation, public safety, there is a litany of things this county needs to do,” Taylor said.
The committee vote against ballpark funding now heads to the full Milwaukee County Board.
Lawmakers in Madison are still finalizing the stadium funding proposal, it could come-up for a vote in the next month or so.