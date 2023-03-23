(The Center Square) – Even with a promised $1.5 billion tax cut, Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal would raise taxes and fees in Wisconsin by more than $100 million.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Wednesday released a report on the governor’s version of the state’s next spending plan.
It finds that the governor’s proposed budget would cut a raft of taxes, particularly on low- and middle-income families. But the report says those cuts are more than offset by a wave of tax increases on manufacturers and investors.
“In summary, the changes included in the Governor's budget would increase net taxes by $100,034,900 and would increase net fees by $8,006,500,” the LFB report stated. “. In addition, it is estimated that measures included in AB 43/SB 70 to enhance the collection of current taxes would generate an additional $34,128,500.”
Evers’ plan promises as $418 million tax cut through a new Family and Individual Reinvestment Credit. That credit would only be for people making under $100,000 a year, or $150,000 as a family.
The governor is also suggesting:
- A $96 million Family Caregiver Credit.
- A $60 million expansion of the Earned Income Credit.
- A $27 million expansion of the state’s Child and Dependent Care Credit.
- A $13 million sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products.
- A $5 million Universal Changing Stations Credit.
Those would be offset, according to the report, by the governor’s proposed tax increases. The biggest of which would be a $348 million increase to the state’s Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit through new limitations.
Evers is also proposing a $188 million in Internal Revenue Code Update which would mean “loss limitation for taxpayers other than corporations; accounting rules for accrual method taxpayers; limitation on the deduction for business interest; limitation on the deduction for entertainment, amusement, and recreation expenses; limitation on the deduction of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums; and modification of the limitation on the deduction for highly paid individuals,” according to the report.
Evers’ budget also include:
- A $185 million limit on capital gains exclusion.
- An $18 million tax on software.
- An $11 million increase on income and franchise taxes.
- A $9 million vape tax, among others.
The report comes as Republican lawmakers continue to criticize the governor for wanting to spend more and more of Wisconsin’s record budget surplus.
Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, on Thursday said during the Republican’s weekly radio message that Gov. Evers is lying when he says he will cut taxes in Wisconsin.
“The Governor likes to say that legislative Republicans are making cuts to the budget. That is not the case. His recommendations would increase state spending by 17%,” Ballweg said. “Look at it this way, if your child asks for a $20 raise in their allowance, and you increase their allowance by $10, that is not a cut to their allowance.”