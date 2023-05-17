(The Center Square) – Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly used a routine resolution to honor fallen police officers to try and make a point about gun control.
Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, spoke during the usually perfunctory debate time for the resolution recognizing May 2023 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Wisconsin.
“Acts of appreciation, like this joint resolution, are important. But actions speak louder than words,” Andraca said Wednesday. “How can this legislature express appreciation for the men and women in law enforcement when the majority party actively seeks to pass laws that put their lives in more danger than they already are?”
That drew an immediate and strong rebuke from Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
“Instead of honoring the brave men and women who have given their lives, [you] turned it into a speech about some public policy agenda that drives a wedge between the very people who are trying to unite us.” Vos said.
This year’s Law Enforcement Appreciation month comes after a deadly start to 2023 for law enforcers in Wisconsin. Three police officers and a sheriff’s deputy have all been killed since the beginning of the year.
All of them were shot. Which is why Andraca said she spoke up about gun control.
“Holding a public hearing on legislation that will keep our first responders safe would give police officers the ability to be more safe,” Andraca said. “So we’re not just passing joint resolutions, but we’re actually stepping up and doing something.”
Vos accused Andraca and Democrats in Wisconsin of wanting to do lots of things to law enforcement over the past few years.
“It has been tragic over the course of the past three or four years. Because you know what the biggest threats to our police officers are? Defending the police and activism on the Left. That is the single biggest problem,” Vos said to thunderous applause in the Assembly.
The Wisconsin Professional Police Association said earlier this month that in 2016, the group said 50% of officer-involved shootings involved subjects armed with guns. In 2021, that number jumped to nearly 70%.
The four law enforcers shot and killed in Wisconsin so far this year is the most officers killed in the state in nearly 20 years.