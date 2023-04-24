(The Center Square) -- Supporters of a flat tax proposal will have their day at the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s flat, 3.25% income tax proposal is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday morning.
LeMahieu wants to take Wisconsin from its progressive income tax that goes as high as 7.65% down to a 3.25% tax over the next three years. LeMahieu announced the plan back in January.
“I’m not sure if this exact plan will end up on the governor’s desk," LeMahieu said at the time. "I felt it was important to start the conversation early in the session because I knew there would be criticism. I felt it was good to show that there actually is a way to get to a flat tax in Wisconsin. Map it out early. Start the discussion early. Get the Assembly on-board.”
Since then, however, the proposal has stalled.
Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto any flat tax proposal from Republican lawmakers. He calls it a “tax cut for millionaires.”
Still, reformers like the Institute for Reforming Government, are hoping the flat tax idea finds some legs.
"Wisconsin families deserve a tax plan that not only puts more money back into their pockets, but also aims to transform our economy,” the institute's Executive Vice President Chris Reader said in a statement. "A flat tax brings us one step closer towards eliminating our state's personal income tax and making Wisconsin competitive among our peers in the Midwest. That all starts with lawmakers supporting" the plan.
Lawmakers will also hear testimony Tuesday about another tax cut plan, this time to get rid of Wisconsin’s personal property tax.
Business groups across the state have been pushing for years to end the tax they say hampers small businesses across the state.
It is unclear if either proposal has enough support to make it into the new state budget.
The Republican-majority Joint Finance Committee is expected to start writing that budget soon. Committee members have a final public budget listening session scheduled for Wednesday in Minocqua.