(The Center Square) – The latest wrinkle in the shared revenue debate looks to raise Milwaukee County’s sales tax even higher.
The Move Forward MKE coalition, which includes the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County as well as several local business leaders, on Thursday sent a letter to Republican leaders at the Wisconsin Capitol explaining the need for a higher sales tax.
“The fiscal health of the City and County is the most significant challenge facing our region. A local sales tax enables us to secure the necessary revenue to resolve our pension crisis and avoid a disastrous fiscal cliff,” the letter states. “Without this tool, Milwaukee will face dramatic reductions in critical services, including public safety, and negatively impact the future of our region and state.”
Republican leaders in Madison are offering to allow the county to add an extra .375% percent to its sales tax.
The Move Forward group wants to bump that increase up to .5%. That would double Milwaukee County’s sales tax, and mean $96-million more for the county each year.
Move Forward wants to keep the Republican plan’s proposal to allow the city of Milwaukee to add another 1% to its local sales tax.
“This ensures Milwaukee has the necessary amount of funding to address the impacts of our pension crisis and place Milwaukee on a fiscally sustainable path moving forward,” the letter adds. “Providing Milwaukee the ability to leverage a local tool to address local priorities, while applying a similar standard required of other communities throughout the state allows Milwaukee to solve its challenges using local resources rather than demanding any additional state support,”
The letter also asks to allow city and county leaders, rather than voters, determine whether to raise taxes.
“Local legislative approval aligns with current state law and past precedent for implementing other sales taxes and places the decision with accountable, locally elected representatives who have the resources to evaluate complex policy options and solicit public input,” Forward MKE wrote.
Republican state senators are holding hearings on their shared revenue plan that would give Milwaukee and Milwaukee County the option to raise their sales taxes without going to voters.
The county sales tax, however, remains at .375% for now.
Forward MKE says it hopes lawmakers can make some changes before the shared revenue deal is finalized.