(The Center Square) – There is a plan at the Wisconsin Capitol to give new parents a bit of a break.
State Rep. David Steffen, R-Howard, is looking for support for a plan that would end the sales tax on things like diapers, baby wipes, and even car seats.
“[This] cut is meant to directly benefit young families and ease their financial burden. The cut would eliminate the sales tax on baby essentials needed for the care, safety and health of our kids,” Steffen said in a statement.
Steffen is calling his plan the Tiny Tots Tax Cut. Steffen says the tax breaks could save Wisconsin parents as much as $37 million a year.
“Things like diapers, wipes and car seats are all necessities when raising kids, and the costs quickly add up, especially in today’s economy. Our state needs to be looking for creative solutions to reduce the financial stress on young families,” Steffen said. “This proposal demonstrates my commitment to prioritizing the most vulnerable Wisconsinites.”
Several states have a variety of tax credits for new parents, and many other states exempt certain necessities from their sales taxes.
Steffen said Florida recently passed a sales tax exemption for these items, calling the legislation “family focused tax relief.”
That tax relief package “includes a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessities such as strollers, cribs, diapers, and baby wipes. Additionally, the tax relief package includes two back-to-school sales tax holidays lasting 14 days each, two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays lasting 14 days each, and a freedom summer sales tax holiday on recreational items and children’s toys that will last from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.
Steffen said he is hoping to get enough support to include his Tiny Tots Tax Credit in the new state budget. That budget is due to be finished by the end of the month.