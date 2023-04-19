(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol have killed what would have been the largest conservation land buy in state history.
The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday scuttled the Department of Natural Resources’ plan to buy 56,000 acres of the Pelican River Forest, east of Rhinelander.
Adding the land to Wisconsin’s conservation program would close it to development, logging, and even snowmobilers.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said locals wanted to keep some of that land open, and said the DNR ignored their wishes.
“The DNR should be embarrassed. They should be ashamed for what they did on this project,” Born said. “[The DNR] thought they could shove this down the throat of the locals, and pretend like there were no concerns.”
State Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma said closing-off 56,000 acres of land in northern Wisconsin is not what the area needs.
“We have declining enrollment in our schools. We have areas that are going broke. And we continue to take the tools away from them to be economically viable,” Felzkowski said.
Republican lawmakers in Madison, and conservatives across the state, have questioned Wisconsin’s conservation program for years.
Felzkowski said the state already owns plenty of land, and there isn't a need to add another huge chunk to that list.
“Right now the state of Wisconsin owns 5.9 million acres that are either tied-up in conservation easements, or public lands,” Felzkowski explained. “That is the size of the state of Vermont.”
Democrats on Tuesday criticized the process from JFC.
State Rep. Evan Goyke said it’s not fair that a handful of lawmakers on one statehouse committee stopped the largest conservation project in Wisconsin history.
“I hope that you disempower folks here to secretly object and uphold or stall the process, or that you put a back-end timeline by which this committee must act,” Goyke said. “I can appreciate locals that object to projects, but please look at the other side of the coin, when there are locals that deeply and passionately support a project, but it’s blocked in secret by one member of this committee.”
Felzkowski said the change she is looking to make would give local governments even more power to stop conservation land buys.
She said she is working on new legislation that would make sure “these projects cannot move forward until the local units of government that are very, very much affected by this, and the residents are 100% on board.”