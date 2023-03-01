(The Center Square) – It’s far too soon to say what will be in Wisconsin’s new state budget, but it can be assumed what will not be included.
Joint Finance Committee chairman Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, on Tuesday talked about the upcoming budget.
Born said a 3.25% flat income tax for Wisconsin won’t be a part of the new spending plan.
“It will be unlikely that we get to a full flat tax in this budget,” Born explained.
Both he and Marklein noted that Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto a flat tax. The governor in the past has called the flat tax a “tax break for millionaires.”
But don’t look for the governor to get many of his priorities in the new budget either.
“We’re going to build our budget from base,” Marklein explained. “So these are things that won’t be in the budget: In-state tuition for illegals, red flag laws, repeal Right to Work, repeal Act 10.”
Marklein said most of the governor’s budget plans were in the budget two years ago. Republicans resoundingly rejected that budget and wrote one of their own.
Both Born and Marklein are worried about what the economy, both in Wisconsin and across the country, will look like over the next two years.
Yes, they say, Wisconsin has a $7 billion surplus, but Born and Marklein say there’s a lot of one-time money that can only be spent once.
“Economically, things are different,” Born said. “Part of what built the surplus was all of the massive federal spending. So that changes things. There are a lot of questions about the economy and whether we’re headed into more difficult times.”
“In the state of Wisconsin we received over $65 billion from the federal government in the last almost three years now. That’s stimulus payments individuals got, that’s the money the governor has in his drawers, money that went to schools, counties, hospitals. The enhanced unemployment compensation. That is not going to reoccur,” Marklein said. “That had an incredible economic impact downstream, in increased sales tax collections, etc. That’s not going to be there.”
The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee is meeting with lawmakers, including Democrats, to get a sense of what the legislature wants to see in the budget. Public hearing will begin in a few weeks.
Born and Marklein have said they hope to have a budget for the governor to sign in a few months.