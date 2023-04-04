(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools is warning of “suffering” if lawmakers don’t give her the billions of dollars that she’s asked for in the new state budget.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly on Monday painted a dire picture for Wisconsin’s public schools.
“If we don’t pass this budget, you think about the repercussions,” Underly told reporters. “Schools are facing a funding-cliff, we have low teacher salaries, we have examples from other states as to what’s happening with teacher recruitment and retention, as well as what is happening here.”
Underly and her Department of Public Instruction have asked for $2.6 billion more in the new state budget, almost all of that would come from Wisconsin’s record $7 billion budget surplus.
Underly wants to spend that on a cornucopia of new projects and efforts, including student mental health and literacy programs. Underly also wants to send more money to local schools to cover everyday operations, which includes pay raises.
“School districts have been going to referendum at a higher rate, and they’re going to have to continue to go to referendum, unless we get things changed,” Underly said. “And we may also see some districts talk about closing, if things aren’t changed.”
Underly spoke just ahead of Wisconsin’s first budget hearing.
Members of the Joint Finance Committee will meet Wednesday in Waukesha to hear from the public about the state’s new two-year spending plan.
Underly said she has not been invited to speak to the JFC.
“Joint Finance has had opportunities to provide our students with the resources they have needed for their success,” Underly said. “There are no excuses. They need to do their job.”
Lawmakers, led by the JFC, have spent more on public schools in Wisconsin each year for the past decade.
The current state budget, which will expire this June, spent even more with the addition of $2.4 billion in COVID-linked ESSER dollars.
The office for Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, told The Center Square on Tuesday thatthey have “no comment” on Underly’s claims.