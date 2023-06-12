(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers are fast-tracking a plan to send $500 million to local governments, spend $1 billion more on public schools, and allow both the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to raise their taxes.
The Institute for Reforming Government’s Chris Reeder, however, wonders when lawmakers are going to look at cutting taxes in Wisconsin.
“People are focusing more on the spending side of the equation,” IRG’s Chris Reeder told The Center Square.
IRG has been one of the loudest voices in Wisconsin for tax reform, supporting both a plan to eliminate Wisconsin’s personal income tax and switching from the state’s current progressive tax to a flat income tax.
“If you want to have tax reform that will really pull people into the state, and will stop people from wanting to leave you have to have tax cuts, even if they’re small, at the top of the brackets,” Reeder added.
Reeder was also critical of all of the new spending in the new state budget.
“We spend more per-capita than all of our neighbors, except maybe Minnesota,” Reeder explained. “We spend double per-capita than Florida. We spend more than Tennessee.”
Wisconsin’s current state budget has an $87.5 billion, two-year price tag. That breaks down to a little under $44 billion per-year. Illinois’ 2022 state budget was $46 billion, and Illinois has twice as many people as Wisconsin.
Reeder said Wisconsin lawmakers have an opportunity for sweeping, generational tax reforms because of the state’s record, nearly $7 billion budget surplus.
“I know in Madison it was en vogue a couple of weeks ago to say ‘Gosh, the economy is shrinking a little bit. And that means we can;t do bold things.’,” Reeder said. “But if you look into the data from the fiscal bureau, they still are showing strong growth on taxes. They are still showing that revenue is going to go-up. They just overshot it a little but in January. That should by no means be a reason to throw a wet blanket on any notion of tax reform.”
Reeder and IRG were calling to eliminate Wisconsin’s income tax when the state had just a $3 billion surplus.
Republican leaders in Madison have talked about tax cuts in the past.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said late last year that he wants “significantly more” than the $3.4 billion tax cut from the last budget in Wisconsin’s new spending plan.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu spent a few weeks earlier this year advocating for a flat 3.25% income tax rate, but dropped the idea after Gov. Tony Evers promised to veto it.
Since then, neither Vos nor LeMahieu have introduced a new tax cut package.